Liverpool face Manchester United today at Anfield in the 2026-27 Premier League. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Liverpool and Manchester United meet in the 2026-27 Premier League on November 22, 2026, in a fixture that always carries weight regardless of table position, and both clubs will hope these predicted lineups can help turn around uneven form.

Andoni Iraola is set up in a 4-2-3-1, with Alisson behind a back four of Ronald Araujo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil Van Dijk and Miloš Kerkez. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister sit as the double pivot, with Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo flanking Alexander Isak, and Bradley Barcola providing another attacking outlet. The team is without Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Jeremie Frimpong, Ryan Gravenberch, Amara Nallo and Hugo Ekitiké, a long absentee list that forces changes across defense and midfield and puts more responsibility on the attacking unit to produce without their usual depth. Liverpool’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Ronald Araujo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil Van Dijk, Miloš Kerkez; Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Alexis Mac Allister; Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola.

Mauricio Pochettino also lines his side up in a 4-2-3-1, with Senne Lammens in goal behind Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez and Diogo Dalot. Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo screen the back line, while Bruno Fernandes operates behind Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. Manchester United are missing Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Carlos Baleba, Benjamin Šeško, Manuel Ugarte and El Mehdi Maouhoub, a heavy list of absences that strips depth from both the back line and attack and asks the remaining group to carry a greater share of the workload. Manchester United’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Diogo Dalot; Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo; Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha.

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How does Liverpool arrive for the game vs Manchester United?

Liverpool arrive off a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on November 8, bouncing back after a 0-1 loss to Arsenal on November 1. Before that they beat Albion 2-0 on October 25, so the record over this stretch shows a team capable of good results mixed with a bad one against a direct rival. A win here would settle any lingering doubts and give Liverpool real momentum heading into the next block of fixtures.

How does Manchester United arrive for the game vs Liverpool?

Manchester United, meanwhile, drew 4-4 with Aston Villa on November 8 after back-to-back defeats, having lost 0-2 to Chelsea on October 31 and 0-3 to Bournemouth on October 25. That run leaves United searching for their first win in three outings. A positive result at Anfield would be a significant statement after such a difficult stretch.