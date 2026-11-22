Liverpool hosts Manchester United at Anfield in the 2026-27 Premier League, with both sides looking to turn their seasons around. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Match Summary Match Liverpool vs. Manchester United Tournament 2026-27 Premier League Date Sunday, November 22, 2026 Time 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT TV Channels USA Network, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United in the USA

The match airs on USA Network and Telemundo for viewers in the USA. Spanish-language coverage comes through Telemundo as well.

Fans can also stream the game on Fubo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Manchester United for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Liverpool vs Manchester United for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers. The game also airs on Telemundo, which is free over the air with an antenna.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Liverpool sits fifth in the Premier League table with 18 points from 10 games. They bounced back with a 3-1 win over Palace on November 8, but that followed back-to-back losses, 2-3 to Fenerbahçe and 0-1 to Arsenal.

Manchester United arrives in 19th place with just 8 points from 10 matches. A 4-4 draw with Villa on November 8 came after a 3-2 win over Roma, though a 0-2 loss to Chelsea on October 31 shows the inconsistency that has defined their campaign.

Three points matter differently for each club here. Liverpool wants to close the gap on the top four, while Manchester United needs results to climb out of the relegation zone.

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Manchester United leads the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on May 3, 2026: Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson Alisson; Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil Van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Alexis Mac Allister; Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot; Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo; Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha.

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What time is the Liverpool vs Manchester United match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United match kicks off on Sunday, November 22, at 11:30 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: