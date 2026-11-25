Club Brugge host Liverpool at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Both sides sit close together in the standings with ground to make up. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Club Brugge vs Liverpool: Match Summary Match Club Brugge vs. Liverpool Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, ViX

How to watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool in the USA

There is no US TV channel listed for this match. Fans in the USA can stream the game on Paramount+ or ViX.

Can I watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool for free?

There is no free way to watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Club Brugge come into this match in good form. They beat Mechelen 5-1 on November 21, drew 1-1 with Anderlecht on November 8, and defeated PSV 2-1 on November 4. In the league phase table, Brugge sit 11th with 9 points from 4 games.

Liverpool arrive off the back of a 4-0 win over Man Utd on November 22. Before that, they beat Palace 3-1 on November 8 and lost 2-3 to Fenerbahçe on November 4. Liverpool are 10th with 9 points from 4 games, one place and the same point total as Brugge, leaving both clubs needing a result to push up the table.

Club Brugge vs Liverpool: Predicted Lineups

Club Brugge (4-1-4-1): Yann Sommer; Kyriani Sabbe, Jorne Spileers, Brandon Mechele, Joaquin Seys; Carlos Forbs, Hugo Vetlesen, Freddie Potts, Hans Vanaken, Felix Lemarechal; Nicolo Tresoldi.

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Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson Alisson; Jeremie Frimpong, Jeremy Jacquet, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Treymaurice Nyoni; Victor Munoz, Bradley Barcola, Rio Ngumoha.

What time is the Club Brugge vs Liverpool match?

The Club Brugge vs Liverpool match kicks off on Wednesday, November 25, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 2:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 PM