Leicester City vs Tottenham: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 1

Leicester City will kick off their 2024/2025 Premier League campaign with a clash against Tottenham on Matchday 1. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Leicester City kick off their 2024/2025 Premier League campaign against Tottenham on Matchday 1, promising fans an exciting showdown. With plenty of ways to catch the action, from televised broadcasts to live streaming services, supporters won’t want to miss a moment of this thrilling season opener.

[Watch Leicester City vs Tottenham online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Matchday 1 final game features Tottenham against Leicester City. Tottenham, a club consistently on the cusp of success, are eager to break through and finally secure a title this season. The Spurs have often found themselves in contention but have yet to make that decisive leap. With high hopes, they aim to set the tone early with a strong performance.

On the other side, Leicester City return to the Premier League after a shocking relegation in the 2022/2023 season. The Foxes are determined to avoid another disastrous campaign and will look to kick off their season with a statement win. With survival as their primary goal, Leicester knows that getting off to a good start is crucial to staying clear of the relegation zone.

Leicester City vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (August 20)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 20)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 20)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 20)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 20)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City – IMAGO / PA Images

Leicester City vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Video Moji

International: Sport 24

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports Premium

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo

Advertisement