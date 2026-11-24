Manchester City host Napoli on November 24, 2026 in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, a meeting between two sides looking to build momentum in the competition. Both clubs have shown they can score and concede in bunches this season, which should make this one worth watching. Below are the predicted lineups for both sides.

Enzo Maresca sets Manchester City up in a 4-2-3-1 with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal behind a back four of Matheus Nunes, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi and Joško Gvardiol. Enzo Fernández and Elliot Anderson sit in midfield, screening for an attacking trio of Rayan Cherki, Iliman Ndiaye and Jérémy Doku behind Erling Haaland. There are no absences listed, so Maresca has his full squad to choose from, and the shape favors width through Doku and Cherki feeding Haaland centrally. Manchester City’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi, Joško Gvardiol; Elliot Anderson, Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernández; Iliman Ndiaye, Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku.

Massimiliano Allegri lines Napoli up in a 4-3-3 with Vanja Milinković-Savić between the posts and a back line of Leonardo Spinazzola, Sam Beukema, Amir Rrahmani and Mathías Olivera. Frank Anguissa, Kevin De Bruyne and Scott Mctominay make up a midfield built to control possession, with Matteo Politano and Noa Lang flanking Rasmus Hojlund up front. Napoli have no absences to account for, so Allegri can field his preferred front line as they look to bounce back from their recent defeats. Napoli’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Vanja Milinković-Savić; Leonardo Spinazzola, Sam Beukema, Amir Rrahmani, Mathías Olivera; Frank Anguissa, Kevin De Bruyne, Scott Mctominay; Matteo Politano, Rasmus Hojlund, Noa Lang.

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How does Manchester City arrive for the game vs Napoli?

Manchester City come into this one off a 3-2 win over Leipzig on November 4, following a 5-1 rout of AEK Athens on October 20. Before that stretch, they lost 2-4 to PSG on October 14, a reminder that their defense can be exposed. A win here would steady the ship after that uneven run and keep them on track in the group phase.

How does Napoli arrive for the game vs Manchester City?

Napoli arrive in worse form, having lost 1-4 to Porto on November 4 and 1-3 to Villarreal on October 13. Sandwiched between those defeats was a 4-3 win over Bodo Glimt on October 20, showing they can still find goals when needed. Three points at the Etihad would go a long way toward settling their European campaign.