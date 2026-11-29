Arsenal host Manchester City at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday, November 29, in a 2026-27 Premier League clash between the top three sides. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Match Summary Match Arsenal vs. Manchester City Tournament 2026-27 Premier League Date Sunday, November 29, 2026 Time 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT TV Channels USA Network, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the USA

The match airs on USA Network and Telemundo for viewers in the USA. Fans can watch the English-language broadcast or follow the Spanish-language call depending on which channel they choose.

Streaming options include Fubo for English-language coverage and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo for the Spanish-language stream.

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Can I watch Arsenal vs Manchester City for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers. The game also airs on Telemundo, which is free over the air with an antenna.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Arsenal sit in first place and arrive off a 1-1 draw with Dortmund. Before that they drew 2-2 with Newcastle and beat Hull 1-0. The draws against European and domestic opposition have not cost them top spot, but a result against a fellow title contender would reinforce their position at the top of the table.

Manchester City come into the match in third place after a 2-2 draw with Napoli. They also drew 1-1 with Fulham in their last league match before that and lost 1-3 to Forest on November 7. City have not won in their last three outings and will look to the Emirates Stadium clash to halt that run against the league leaders.

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The head-to-head record is level at 3 wins apiece with 4 draws in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on August 16, 2026: Arsenal 3-0 Manchester City.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): David Raya; Jurrien Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Bruno Guimaraes, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Eberechi Eze.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol; Elliot Anderson, Phil Foden, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Iliman Ndiaye, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku.

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What time is the Arsenal vs Manchester City match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City match kicks off on Sunday, November 29, at 11:30 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: