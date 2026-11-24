|Manchester City vs Napoli: Match Summary
|Match
|Manchester City vs. Napoli
|Tournament
|2026-27 UEFA Champions League
|Date
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026
|Time
|3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT
|TV Channels
|–
|Live Stream
|Paramount+, DAZN
How to watch Manchester City vs Napoli in the USA
There are no TV channels listed for this match in the USA. Fans will need to rely on streaming to catch the action.
Can I watch Manchester City vs Napoli for free?
There is no free way to watch Manchester City vs Napoli in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Manchester City sit seventh in the league phase table with nine points from four games. They come into this match off a 1-1 draw with Fulham, a result that followed a 1-3 loss to Forest and a 3-2 win over Leipzig.
Napoli arrive in 27th place with three points from four matches. The Italian side beat Torino 1-0 in their last outing, after drawing 1-1 with Lazio and falling 1-4 to Porto.
The gap in the standings reflects the stakes for both clubs as the league phase continues. Manchester City will look to climb higher in the table, while Napoli need results to move away from the bottom of the standings.
In their last 5 meetings, Manchester City has won 3 and Napoli has won 1, with 1 draw. Their most recent meeting was on September 18, 2025: Manchester City 2-0 Napoli.
Manchester City vs Napoli: Predicted Lineups
Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol; Elliot Anderson, Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez; Iliman Ndiaye, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku.
Napoli (4-3-3): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Leonardo Spinazzola, Sam Beukema, Amir Rrahmani, Mathias Olivera; Frank Anguissa, Kevin De Bruyne, Scott Mctominay; Matteo Politano, Rasmus Hojlund, Noa Lang.
What time is the Manchester City vs Napoli match?
The Manchester City vs Napoli match kicks off on Tuesday, November 24, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:
- Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 PM
- Central Time (CT): 2:00 PM
- Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 PM
- Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 PM