Manchester City face Fulham today at Etihad Stadium in the 2026-27 Premier League. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Manchester City host Fulham on November 21, 2026 in the Premier League, and both sides arrive needing a response. City have dropped three straight results and will look to fix that at home. Here is a breakdown of the predicted lineups and what each team needs from this one.

Manchester City are predicted to line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal behind a back four of Rico Lewis, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi and Joško Gvardiol. Enzo Fernández and Elliot Anderson should anchor midfield, while Rayan Cherki and Iliman Ndiaye support Jérémy Doku and Erling Haaland further forward. There are no listed absences for City, so Enzo Maresca has his full squad to choose from as they try to end their three-game losing run. Manchester City’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Rico Lewis, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi, Joško Gvardiol; Elliot Anderson, Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernández; Iliman Ndiaye, Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku.

Fulham are set up in a matching 4-2-3-1 under Álvaro Arbeloa, with Bernd Leno starting in goal behind Timothy Castagne, David Affengruber, Calvin Bassey and Antonee Robinson. Sander Berge and Shea Charles are predicted to sit in midfield, with Joshua King and Oscar Bobb linking play behind Alex Iwobi and Gonzalo García. Emile Smith Rowe and Tom Cairney are both out, which limits Arbeloa’s attacking options but does not disrupt the core of a side that has gone unbeaten in its last two matches. Fulham’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, David Affengruber, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Sander Berge, Joshua King, Shea Charles; Oscar Bobb, Gonzalo García, Alex Iwobi.

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How does Manchester City arrive for the game vs Fulham?

Manchester City come into this match on a rough run of form. They lost 1-3 to Nottingham on November 7, following a 0-1 loss to Albion on October 31 and a 1-2 defeat to Aston Villa on October 24. Three consecutive losses have put pressure on Enzo Maresca’s side, and they need a win to stop the slide.

How does Fulham arrive for the game vs Manchester City?

Fulham have been steadier, picking up draws in their last two outings. They drew 1-1 with Newcastle on November 7 and 1-1 with Aston Villa on October 31, after beating Coventry 1-0 on October 24. A positive result at the Etihad would extend their unbeaten run to three matches and mark a strong statement under Álvaro Arbeloa.