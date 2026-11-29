Everton face Liverpool today at Hill Dickinson Stadium in the 2026-27 Premier League. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on November 29, 2026, a fixture that needs no extra stakes to matter, and both sides will send out predicted lineups built around contrasting recent runs.

Everton are set up in a 4-2-3-1, with Jordan Pickford behind a back four of Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko. Harrison Armstrong and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall look positioned to shield the back line, with James Garner and Merlin Roehl supporting Tyrique George in behind lone forward Thierno Barry. There are no listed absences for Everton, meaning this predicted XI should represent closer to a full-strength selection for the derby.

Everton’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Harrison Armstrong, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Garner; Merlin Roehl, Thierno Barry, Tyrique George.

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Liverpool also line up in a 4-2-3-1, with Alisson in goal and a back four of Ronald Araujo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil Van Dijk and Miloš Kerkez. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister sit in the double pivot, with Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola flanking Rio Ngumoha behind Alexander Isak up front. The visitors are without Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Amara Nallo and Hugo Ekitiké, a significant list of absences that has forced changes to the midfield and attacking options for this trip to Merseyside.

Liverpool’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Ronald Araujo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil Van Dijk, Miloš Kerkez; Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Alexis Mac Allister; Bradley Barcola, Alexander Isak, Rio Ngumoha.

How does Everton arrive for the game vs Liverpool?

Everton come into this one having lost 0-4 to Brentford on November 23, a heavy defeat that followed back-to-back wins over Coventry on November 6 and Newcastle on November 2. Those two earlier results, 3-1 and 1-0, had shown signs of a team finding some form before the Brentford result. A derby against Liverpool is the kind of game that can either deepen that setback or help Everton move past it.

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How does Liverpool arrive for the game vs Everton?

Liverpool arrive on the back of a 4-0 win over Man U on November 22, following an earlier 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on November 8 and a 0-1 loss to Arsenal on November 1. Two wins in their last three outings, sandwiched around that single defeat, point to a team that has mostly kept winning when it matters. A derby win would keep that momentum going into whatever comes next.