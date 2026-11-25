Marcus Rashford’s absence raises questions ahead of Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League clash with Sporting CP, as the English forward’s availability becomes a key talking point before Matchday 5.

Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League clash against Sporting CP due to a persistent hip injury that has kept him sidelined in recent weeks. He has not featured since their defeat to Madrid in October.

The issue has reportedly extended to his groin, making his recovery more complicated than initially expected. He also missed the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, and he was not included in the traveling squad for Matchday 5.

With him still unavailable, Manchester will have to manage another major attacking absence as they face Sporting CP at Estadio Jose Alvalade. Reports have suggested a possible return around the December 2 Premier League game.

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Who will replace Marcus Rashford against Sporting CP?

Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo are among the attacking players expected to help Manchester United cover Marcus Rashford’s absence against Sporting CP. He did not travel to Lisbon because of his ongoing hip problem.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

In the confirmed starting lineup, Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo will provide width in attack, with Bruno Fernandes operating behind Joshua Zirkzee. Patrick Dorgu is also in the XI, but he is listed at left-back.

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His absence is particularly significant because United are also without Benjamin Sesko through injury and Matheus Cunha through suspension. Zirkzee will therefore lead the line, while Mbeumo, Amad and Fernandes will be responsible for creating much of the team’s attacking threat.

How and when did Marcus Rashford get injured?

Marcus Rashford initially sustained his hip injury during the 2026 World Cup, before aggravating it in the opening weeks of the 2026-27 season. The problem later spread to his groin, prolonging his recovery.

He was already managing a physical issue when they faced Leeds United on October 18. Manager Michael Carrick explained before that game that he had been “carrying a little bit of something” and that the club was managing his condition. He remained on the bench and did not enter the match.

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He has not played competitively since mid-October. According to BBC reporting, he visited a specialist in Dublin in early November alongside a member of United’s medical staff, and a new recovery program was put in place after the injury had been getting worse.

The club had hoped he might return for the Premier League match against Liverpool on November 22, but he did not make the squad. He also missed training before the Sporting CP game and was not included in the traveling group to Lisbon.

As of November 25, they have not announced a definitive return date. A potential comeback against Newcastle United on December 2 has been mentioned in injury reports, but that remains an estimate rather than a confirmed date.

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Key takeaways