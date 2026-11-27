Nottingham face Chelsea today at City Ground in the 2026-27 Premier League. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Nottingham hosts Chelsea on November 27, 2026 in a 2026-27 Premier League fixture that matters for both clubs as they try to steady themselves in the table, and the predicted lineups show two teams searching for answers after rough patches.

Nottingham set up in a 3-4-2-1 with Matz Sels in goal behind a back three of Jair Cunha, Murillo and Nikola Milenković. Daniel Muñoz and Neco Williams provide the width as wing-backs, with Xaver Schlager and James McAtee holding the midfield. Morgan Gibbs-White and McAtee are tasked with linking play to Liam Delap up top. Nottingham are without Nicolás Domínguez, Nicolò Savona and Callum Hudson-Odoi, all ruled out, which thins their options in midfield and attack.

Nottingham’s predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Matz Sels; Jair Cunha, Murillo, Nikola Milenković; Daniel Muñoz, Igor Jesus, James McAtee, Xaver Schlager, Morgan Gibbs-White, Neco Williams; Liam Delap.

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Chelsea line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Emiliano Martínez in goal and a back four of Josh-Ko Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Pep Chavarría. Moisés Caicedo and Roméo Lavia sit as the double pivot, screening for an attacking line of Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Pedro Neto behind Emanuel Emegha. Chelsea are missing Jorrel Hato, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Maxence Lacroix, João Pedro and Reece James, all out, a significant list of absences that affects both defensive depth and attacking variety.

Chelsea’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martínez; Josh-Ko Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Pep Chavarría; Moisés Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Roméo Lavia; Pedro Neto, Emanuel Emegha, Morgan Rogers.

How does Nottingham arrive for the game vs Chelsea?

Nottingham have lost two of their last three matches, falling 0-2 to Bournemouth on November 21 and 0-2 to Brentford on October 31. Sandwiched between those defeats was a 3-1 win over Man City on November 7, showing they can still beat strong opposition. A result here would help Nottingham build on that City win rather than slide further down the table.

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How does Chelsea arrive for the game vs Nottingham?

Chelsea come into this match having lost their last two outings, a 1-4 defeat to Leeds on November 21 and a 0-1 loss to Sunderland on November 8. Before that stretch, Chelsea won 2-0 against Man U on October 31. Three points at Nottingham would halt the slide and restore some momentum heading into the next round of fixtures.