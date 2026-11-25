Sporting host Manchester United in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League in a match that carries real weight for both sides in the league phase table, and the predicted lineups show two teams set up to attack. The matchup pits a Sporting side chasing continuity against a United team that has shown they can score goals but also concede them. Both managers have named strong XIs for this one, and the predicted lineups suggest neither side plans to sit back.

Sporting line up in a 4-3-3 with Kaique in goal behind a back four of Iván Fresneda, Eduardo Quaresma, Gonçalo Inácio and Maxi Araújo. Sergi Altimira, Silas Andersen and Issa Doumbia make up the midfield three, and the attack is built around Luís Suárez, Geny Catamo and Luís Guilherme. The side are without Nuno Santos and Zeno Debast, both out, which puts extra weight on the front line and the midfield to create chances from open play.

Sporting’s confirmed lineup (4-3-3): Kaique; Iván Fresneda, Maxi Araújo, Eduardo Quaresma, Gonçalo Inácio; Sergi Altimira, Silas Andersen, Issa Doumbia; Luís Suárez, Geny Catamo, Luís Guilherme.

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Manchester United set up in a 3-4-2-1, with Senne Lammens behind a back three of Lisandro Martínez, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro. Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo provide width as wing-backs alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans through the middle, while Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo support Joshua Zirkzee up front. The absences of Marcus Rashford, Carlos Baleba, Benjamin Šeško, Manuel Ugarte and Matheus Cunha leave the squad thin in attack and midfield, meaning the three in front of the back line will need to carry a heavy load against a Sporting side playing at home.

Manchester United’s confirmed lineup (3-4-2-1): Senne Lammens; Lisandro Martínez, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro; Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui, Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans, Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes; Joshua Zirkzee.

How does Sporting arrive for the game vs Manchester United?

Sporting come into this one off a 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on November 3, a result that followed a 2-3 loss to LASK on October 21 and a 2-0 win over Lens on October 13. The form is mixed but the most recent result was a positive one, and that win over Shakhtar gives them something to build on. A good result here would steady things further and add to the momentum from that last outing.

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How does Manchester United arrive for the game vs Sporting?

Manchester United arrive on the back of a 3-2 win over Roma on November 3, sandwiched between a heavy 1-4 defeat to Como 1907 on October 21 and a 0-2 loss to Atlético on October 13. The win over Roma snapped a two-game losing run and gives them something to build from heading into this trip. A result against Sporting would go a long way toward showing that the Roma win was a turning point rather than a one-off.