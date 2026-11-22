Manchester United travel to Anfield to face Liverpool, but they will be without Marcus Rashford in their attacking lineup.

Manchester United are looking for a fresh start following the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, and they will be hoping to turn things around during their visit to Anfield. Securing a positive result against Liverpool away from home won’t be easy, especially without Marcus Rashford, who will miss the match through injury.

What exactly is going on with Rashford? A hip injury. “Understand Marcus Rashford won’t be fit to play today and could be out for a few more weeks yet. Hip injury is proving tough to overcome,” the insider Peter Hall revealed on X.

As a result, the manager will have to rely on players such as Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, and Matheus Cunha to lead the Red Devils’ attack. Undoubtedly, Rashford’s absence is a significant blow for a team looking to secure its second win of the season.

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Manchester United confirmed lineup

With the aim of securing a positive result and, in some way, getting their season back on track, Manchester United will field the following starting XI against Liverpool.

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United.

Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martínez, Patrick Dorgu, Matthijs de Ligt; Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha.

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A new era in Manchester

The poor results at the start of the campaign ultimately cost Michael Carrick his job. His successor, Mauricio Pochettino, takes over a team sitting 19th in the standings, in the relegation zone, with a record of one win, five draws, and four defeats.

Pochettino returns to the Premier League, where he enjoyed great success with Tottenham Hotspur, following an impressive campaign with the USMNT at the last World Cup. Can he finally bring this historic club back to the top of English football?

Mauricio Pochettino while coaching USMNT.

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Key takeaways