Nottingham host Chelsea at the City Ground in the 2026-27 Premier League. Nottingham sit 17th and Chelsea sit 8th as both teams look to turn around recent form. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Nottingham vs Chelsea: Match Summary Match Nottingham vs. Chelsea Tournament 2026-27 Premier League Date Friday, November 27, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels USA Network, UNIVERSO, TeleXitos Live Stream Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW

How to watch Nottingham vs Chelsea in the USA

The match airs on USA Network, with UNIVERSO and TeleXitos also carrying the broadcast in the USA.

Fans can stream the game on Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and UNIVERSO NOW.

Can I watch Nottingham vs Chelsea for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Nottingham vs Chelsea for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Nottingham sit 17th in the Premier League table. They lost their last outing 0-2 to Bournemouth on November 21. Before that, they beat Man City 3-1 on November 7, and they lost 0-2 to Brentford on October 31.

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Chelsea arrive in 8th place. They were beaten 1-4 by Leeds on November 21, after a 0-1 loss to Sunderland on November 8. Their most recent win came on October 31, a 2-0 result over Man Utd.

Chelsea leads the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on May 4, 2026: Chelsea 1-3 Nottingham.

Nottingham vs Chelsea: Predicted Lineups

Nottingham (3-4-2-1): Matz Sels; Jair Cunha, Murillo, Nikola Milenkovic; Daniel Munoz, Igor Jesus, James McAtee, Xaver Schlager, Morgan Gibbs-White, Neco Williams; Liam Delap.

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Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Josh-Ko Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Pep Chavarria; Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia; Pedro Neto, Emanuel Emegha, Morgan Rogers.

What time is the Nottingham vs Chelsea match?

The Nottingham vs Chelsea match kicks off on Friday, November 27, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 2:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 PM