Liverpool vs Chelsea: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 8

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Liverpool face off against Chelsea the Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans won’t have to miss a second of the action, with comprehensive coverage available across broadcast and streaming platforms in multiple regions, making it easy to catch every moment of this exciting matchup.

[Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 8 brings a thrilling showdown between two Premier League heavyweights as Liverpool and Chelsea face off in a crucial top-of-the-table clash. Liverpool, currently sitting at the summit with 18 points, have been in dominant form, winning six of their seven matches.

The Reds will be eager to extend their winning streak and solidify their position as the early-season leaders. Chelsea, with 14 points, are hot on Liverpool’s heels and know this encounter is pivotal in the race for first place. A win would not only close the gap but also send a strong message about their title aspirations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 1:30 AM (October 21)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Cole Palmer of Chelsea – IMAGO / Visionhaus

Liverpool vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 3

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

India: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Advertisement

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Malaysia: Astro Go

Mexico: Max, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+, NTA Sports 24

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, Showmax, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, DAZN 1, Let’s Go

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

Advertisement

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Advertisement

USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, USA Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC