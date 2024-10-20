Trending topics:
Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

San Francisco 49ers face Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 7 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal attempts to maneuver toward San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireKansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal attempts to maneuver toward San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey

By Leonardo Herrera

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a highly anticipated Week 7 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. With game times and streaming options widely available, fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, from the opening kickoff to the final whistle in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

[Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to square off in the most anticipated rematch of the season, a showdown between two Super Bowl contenders. The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, remain undefeated and are looking to continue their dominant run.

However, standing in their way is a 49ers squad eager to even their 3-3 record and finish Week 7 on a high note. While the Niners face a tough task against a red-hot Kansas City team, they’ll be pushing for a crucial win to turn their season around.

When will the San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs match be played?

San Francisco 49ers will face Kansas City Chiefs in the Week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, October 20, with kickoff set for 4:25 PM (ET).

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA

This NFL game between  San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: FOX.

