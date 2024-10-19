Manchester United vs Brentford: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 8

Manchester United face off against Brentford in the Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans won’t have to miss a second of the action, with comprehensive coverage available across broadcast and streaming platforms in multiple regions, making it easy to catch every moment of this exciting matchup.
In a mid-table clash, both Brentford and Manchester United are desperate for a win to reignite their seasons. Brentford, sitting on 10 points, are just two points shy of the European qualification spots and could break into those coveted positions with a victory.
Meanwhile, Manchester United, with only 8 points, have been one of the Premier League’s biggest disappointments so far. The Red Devils need to turn things around quickly, and a win here could be the spark they need. This showdown promises to be one to watch, with both sides fully aware of what’s at stake.
Manchester United vs Brentford: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (October 20)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Brentford’s Keane Lewis-Potter – IMAGO / PA Images
Manchester United vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 6
Germany: Sky Sport Mix
India: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24
Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno
Malaysia: Astro Go
Mexico: Max
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Blitz ROA, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SABC Sport, SABC Plus Showmax, SuperSport OTT 4, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SABC 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC