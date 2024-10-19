Manchester United vs Brentford: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 8

Manchester United host Brentford in the Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Manchester United face off against Brentford in the Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans won’t have to miss a second of the action, with comprehensive coverage available across broadcast and streaming platforms in multiple regions, making it easy to catch every moment of this exciting matchup.

In a mid-table clash, both Brentford and Manchester United are desperate for a win to reignite their seasons. Brentford, sitting on 10 points, are just two points shy of the European qualification spots and could break into those coveted positions with a victory.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, with only 8 points, have been one of the Premier League’s biggest disappointments so far. The Red Devils need to turn things around quickly, and a win here could be the spark they need. This showdown promises to be one to watch, with both sides fully aware of what’s at stake.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (October 20)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 6

Germany: Sky Sport Mix

India: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24

Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Malaysia: Astro Go

Mexico: Max

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Blitz ROA, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SABC Sport, SABC Plus Showmax, SuperSport OTT 4, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SABC 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC