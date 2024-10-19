Trending topics:
Manchester United vs Brentford: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 8

Manchester United host Brentford in the Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Harry Maguire of Manchester United
© IMAGO / ColorsportHarry Maguire of Manchester United

By Leonardo Herrera

Manchester United face off against Brentford in the Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans won’t have to miss a second of the action, with comprehensive coverage available across broadcast and streaming platforms in multiple regions, making it easy to catch every moment of this exciting matchup.

[Watch Manchester United vs Brentford online in the US on Peacock]

In a mid-table clash, both Brentford and Manchester United are desperate for a win to reignite their seasons. Brentford, sitting on 10 points, are just two points shy of the European qualification spots and could break into those coveted positions with a victory.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, with only 8 points, have been one of the Premier League’s biggest disappointments so far. The Red Devils need to turn things around quickly, and a win here could be the spark they need. This showdown promises to be one to watch, with both sides fully aware of what’s at stake.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (October 20)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Brentford’s Keane Lewis-Potter – IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 6

Germany: Sky Sport Mix

India: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24

Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Malaysia: Astro Go

Mexico: Max

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Blitz ROA, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SABC Sport, SABC Plus Showmax, SuperSport OTT 4, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SABC 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

