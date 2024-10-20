Trending topics:
Magic Johnson credits another star apart from LeBron James, Stephen Curry for changing the NBA

During a memorable interaction between Quincy Olivari and Stephen Curry, Magic Johnson shared an inspiring message directed at one of the NBA’s standout players, alongside LeBron James.

Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, a new owner of the Washington Commanders, delivers remarks during a press conference introducing the team's new ownership at on July 21, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. NFL teams owners have unanimously approved a $6.05 billion sale of the Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris.
© Tasos Katopodis/Getty ImagesEarvin 'Magic' Johnson, a new owner of the Washington Commanders, delivers remarks during a press conference introducing the team's new ownership at on July 21, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. NFL teams owners have unanimously approved a $6.05 billion sale of the Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris.

By Santiago Tovar

The Lakers’ preseason finale against the Warriors on Friday sparked discussions about key players like LeBron James‘ son, Bronny, and rising talent Quincy Olivari, who shared a heartfelt moment with Stephen Curry. This led Magic Johnson to reflect on the influence of NBA stars, particularly the Suns standout Kevin Durant.

Johnson, who had previously shared his thoughts on Bronny James’ potential impact for the upcoming NBA season, took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the emotional exchange between Olivari and Curry.

In his post, Johnson expressed gratitude for the influence of players like James and Curry, while also including Durant in the conversation: “Larry and I often get credited for helping change the game, but Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant have been instrumental in changing the game today!”

Johnson followed up by sharing his emotional response to watching Olivari’s interview after his 22-point performance: “I watched Quincy Olivari’s interview after his game against the Suns, where he got emotional talking about meeting his hero, Steph Curry. He mentioned how he used to sleep in Curry’s jersey every night. It was powerful and truly touched me.”

Kevin Durant shooting

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a shot over Cam Reddish #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of the preseason NBA game at Footprint Center on October 17, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The moment Johnson found emotional

During a post-game interview after the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup, Quincy Olivari was asked about his emotional interaction with Stephen Curry at the end of the game: “It was surreal because I’ve looked up to him since I was in sixth grade. I don’t even know what to say, man.”

NBA News: Magic Johnson sends a clear message to Lakers fans about Bronny James&#039; performance

see also

NBA News: Magic Johnson sends a clear message to Lakers fans about Bronny James' performance

Olivari went on to say, “He’s my favorite player ever. And the first thing he told me was that he’s a big fan of my game. Truth be told, I’m the biggest fan of his. I’ve had his jersey signed by him twice, and I used to sleep in that jersey. I wanted to be like him so badly.”

Magic Johnson highlighted this touching exchange, urging fans to revisit the moment whenever possible. For Johnson, it was a truly moving experience, emphasizing the power of inspiration in sports.

As the NBA regular season approaches, stars like Curry, Durant, and James hope to not only thrill fans with their play but also continue inspiring the next generation to fall in love with the game.

Santiago Tovar

