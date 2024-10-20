Barcelona vs Sevilla: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 10

Barcelona will receive Sevilla for the Matchday 10 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming it live in your country.

Barcelona will face off against Sevilla in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, this preview has all the details you need, from venue information to live viewing options in your country.

Real Madrid‘s hard-fought win over Celta de Vigo has pushed them to 24 points, leveling with archrivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga. The pressure is now on Barça, who must secure a win to maintain a three-point lead.

They face a tricky test against Sevilla, a mid-table team sitting just three points shy of European qualification spots and only four points clear of the relegation zone. With Sevilla teetering between the top and bottom halves of the standings, this matchup could prove crucial in shaping their season.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 21)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 21)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 21)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 21)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 21)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 21)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Canada: TSN+, TSN2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, RCTI+, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: ITVX, Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, ITV 4, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 4, Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD, Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL

UK: ITVX, Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, ITV 4, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes