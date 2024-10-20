Barcelona vs Sevilla: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 10

Barcelona will face off against Sevilla in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, this preview has all the details you need, from venue information to live viewing options in your country.
Real Madrid‘s hard-fought win over Celta de Vigo has pushed them to 24 points, leveling with archrivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga. The pressure is now on Barça, who must secure a win to maintain a three-point lead.
They face a tricky test against Sevilla, a mid-table team sitting just three points shy of European qualification spots and only four points clear of the relegation zone. With Sevilla teetering between the top and bottom halves of the standings, this matchup could prove crucial in shaping their season.
Barcelona vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 21)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 21)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 21)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 21)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 21)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 21)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Canada: TSN+, TSN2
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: GXR World
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, RCTI+, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Ireland: ITVX, Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, ITV 4, Premier Sports 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 4, Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD, Movistar Plus+
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL
UK: ITVX, Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, ITV 4, Premier Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes