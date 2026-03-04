NY Rangers reportedly have three potential trade destinations for Vincent Trocheck

The New York Rangers have control over the next possible destination for Vincent Trocheck, but the player has made it very clear that he wants to avoid going to the West Coast. Given this scenario, a report by Elliotte Friedman mentions three teams that could have the upper hand in acquiring him.

“He prefers the East. Minnesota, not that far away, Central Time Zone. I think they’re still in it, but I also think teams like Carolina and Detroit have been there. The price that the Rangers are asking is high. It should be high. He did nothing at the Olympics that would make you think any less of him as a player. He took a role. He was a great teammate.”

Although Minnesota, Detroit, and Carolina are the teams most frequently mentioned in rumors about Trocheck, dark horses like the Pittsburgh Penguins could also emerge, trying to make a big splash to help Sidney Crosby. For now, everything remains uncertain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vincent Trocheck and possible destination in a trade

Given the condition set by Vincent Trocheck to the New York Rangers, Friedman mentions that, at the moment, the Minnesota Wild could have a slight edge while waiting for the rest of the interested teams to respond with their offers.

“I think the Kings have been around, I think Utah has been around it, but I think those teams know that it’s not likely. Minnesota, Bill Guerin comes in with his offer and I think he’s done that with the New York Rangers. Do they continue to shop and see if Detroit can beat it or Carolina?”

Advertisement

The New York Rangers are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with just 54 points, so heading into the NHL trade deadline, the league knows they will be sellers trying to rebuild the team for the future.

Advertisement