Dodgers’ Edwin Diaz sends message to critics over WBC decision following 2023 injury

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Edwin Diaz is gearing up for the World Baseball Classic, despite past concerns following an injury during the 2023 tournament. His decision has sparked discussion among fans and analysts about whether high-profile MLB players should participate in international play.

Joining Team Puerto Rico once again, Diaz has the support of teammates, including Kike Hernandez, who weighed in on the pitcher’s choice. Hernandez highlighted the cultural significance and pride behind representing Puerto Rico, explaining that Diaz’s participation was understandable despite the risks.

Diaz addressed the criticism directly, putting the 2023 injury in context. “I have only one response for that. I didn’t get hurt pitching. It was after the game. That could have happened to me anywhere. If I got hurt pitching, it’s different. But I was just trying to celebrate,” he said, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Dodgers count on Diaz staying healthy

For a Dodgers pitching staff that struggled with injuries in 2025, having Diaz perform without setbacks is crucial. Los Angeles will be closely monitoring his workload during the WBC to ensure he’s ready for the 2026 MLB season and the team’s title defense.

Pitcher Edwin Diaz #3 of the Dodgers throws against the Diamondbacks. Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Teammates support cultural

Hernandez added context on the significance of representing Puerto Rico: “It was a freak injury, and he was willing to do it all over again. Those games just mean so much to us, being able to wear that uniform.” Diaz’s commitment reflects both personal pride and the competitive spirit that comes with international play.

