NY Rangers could trade Vincent Trocheck to Detroit Red Wings for a key reason

The possibility of Vincent Trocheck being traded by the New York Rangers to the Detroit Red Wings is beginning to gain serious traction as the NHL deadline approaches.

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Red Wings are firmly in the conversation as they’ve already made a push for the player in the past. “I think it’s those kinds of teams. Minnesota, Detroit, Carolina. I always assume I’m missing something. When he signed with the New York Rangers, Detroit was the runner up. So, I always think that the Red Wings could circle back on this one as well.”

With the Rangers sitting in the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, they appear ready to take calls and consider significant roster changes. Trocheck, one of the most notable names potentially available, could become a key piece in a move designed to accelerate a retooling process in New York while giving a contender an immediate boost before the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Vincent Trocheck might be traded to the Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings would be a possible destination for Vincent Trocheck, as they would meet the two conditions set by the player: not being on the West Coast and joining a team with a chance to make the playoffs.

The Red Wings are currently in third place in the Atlantic Division with 76 points, closely chasing the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabres. Of course, another alternative is the Wild Card race, trying to surpass teams like the Canadiens or the Bruins.

In the case of the New York Rangers, the season is practically lost due to poor results. That has positioned them as the most attractive seller ahead of the deadline, and Trocheck may not be the only star player who could be traded.

