Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Nottingham Forest receive Manchester United in a Matchday 10 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United online in the US on Fubo]

It’s a clash between two teams on opposite ends of the Premier League table as Manchester United, riding a strong winning streak and sitting on 16 points after Matchday 9, aim to stay in contention for international qualification spots.

The Red Devils enter this matchup full of confidence, while Nottingham Forest are battling to escape the relegation zone after a surprising drop in form following their impressive 2024–25 season. Forest will be looking for a win to escape from the last spots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match be played?

Nottingham Forest will take on Manchester United this Saturday, November 1, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 10. Kickoff is set for 11:00 AM (ET).

Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest – Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Advertisement

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in the USA on Fubo. Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.