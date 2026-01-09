What happens if Wrexham win, tie or lose vs Nottingham Forest today in 2025-26 FA Cup?

Wrexham host Nottingham Forest at the Racecourse Ground for the third round of the 2025-26 FA Cup, where they will look to pull off an upset and knock the Premier League side out of the prestigious tournament.

After achieving promotion to the EFL Championship for the first time in their history, Wrexham are enjoying a solid season. Through 26 matches, they sit ninth in the table with 40 points and are currently on a hot streak of four consecutive victories.

On the Nottingham Forest side, unlike the previous season, they currently sit in 17th place, battling at the bottom of the table to avoid relegation to the EFL Championship. Sean Dyche’s squad has earned 21 points through 21 matches, managing only six wins and three draws while suffering 12 defeats so far this season.

It is a major opportunity for Wrexham, a team that has proven its quality across every division it has played in, achieving rapid promotions in each. Now they face a Premier League opponent that they do not view as an impossible rival to overcome.

Sam Smith of Wrexham celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

What happens if Wrexham win vs Nottingham Forest?

If Wrexham manage to pull off an upset against Nottingham Forest at the Racecourse Ground, the side managed by Phil Parkinson will advance to the FA Cup fourth round, which is set to take place starting February 13.

What happens if Wrexham and Nottingham Forest tie?

The FA opted to follow the rule imposed last edition, where in the event of a draw there will be no replay match as happened in years past. In case of a tie, the encounter will have two 15-minute periods of extra time, and if the draw persists through that period, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout.

What happens if Wrexham lose vs Nottingham Forest?

If Nottingham Forest secure a victory against the EFL Championship side at the Racecourse Ground, it will be Sean Dyche’s squad that advances to the fourth round of the FA Cup.