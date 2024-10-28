Trending topics:
Manchester United sacks Erik ten Hag and will reportedly need to pay him millions due to contract extension

Erik ten Hag has been fired from Manchester United; the former Ajax manager could reportedly see over $15 million in paid clauses.

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, reacts as he looks on during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Manchester United FC at London Stadium on October 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
By Kelvin Loyola

It’s over—Erik ten Hag has been sacked, fired, let go; call it what you will, his time at Manchester United is finished. To many Manchester United supporters, the words “what took so long” are being spoken, but the reality is that after giving the manager an extension until 2026, he coached his last game for the Red Devils on Sunday, a 2-1 defeat to West Ham United.

Currently, Manchester United is 14th in the Premier League table, with a deplorable 3-4-2 record. Erik ten Hag oversaw defeats to Manchester City in the Community Shield, Liverpool, and Tottenham in the Europa League. Not much came from the team so far in the tournament, with draws against FC Porto, Fenerbahçe, and Twente.

According to a statement from Manchester United, former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach while the club decides where to go after the failed experiment that was Ten Hag. According to Give Me Sport, Erik ten Hag will see a substantial package due to his sacking.

How Much Does Manchester United Need to Pay Erik ten Hag for Sacking Him?

In the October 2nd report by Give Me Sport, it was noted that Erik ten Hag would receive in the neighborhood of $22 million due to being fired. The manager signed a new two-year deal amid considerable concern from the supporters.

In his 128 games in charge, Erik ten Hag produced a respectable, yet dubious, 72-36-20 record. Mixed with that high winning percentage were brutal defeats, eliminations, and poor performances.

Erik ten Hag was able to win the FA Cup and EFL Cup with the team but failed to be a contender for the Premier League, and the club has seen a massive drop-off in European competition, now reduced to playing in the Europa League.

