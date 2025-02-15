Where to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Manchester City are set to face Newcastle United in a Matchday 25 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the U.S. will have several options to catch the action, either through TV broadcasts or streaming platforms. Here’s a breakdown of the kickoff times and viewing details.

This matchup carries significant stakes in the race for international cup qualification, with both teams tied on points and currently outside the Champions League spots. Manchester City enter the game on shaky ground after a tough home loss to Mbappe and Vinicius’ Real Madrid, in the first leg of their round of 32 clash.

Haaland and company are looking to rebound and regain momentum. Newcastle, on the other hand, aim to take advantage of City’s dip in morale and secure three crucial points to boost their Champions League hope, especially following the recent defeat of direct rival Chelsea.

When will the Manchester City vs Newcastle United match be played?

Manchester City will take on Newcastle United this Saturday, February 15, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 25. Kickoff is set for 10:00 AM (ET).

Joe Willock of Newcastle United – Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Manchester City vs Newcastle United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Manchester City and Newcastle United in the USA on Peacock Premium.