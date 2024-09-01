Mohamed Salah makes strong statement regarding his future at Liverpool

After the victory against Manchester United, Mohamed Salah hinted at his future with Liverpool.

Liverpool’s start in the English Premier League couldn’t have been better. With a perfect record and a commanding victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, they are emerging as strong title contenders. Mohamed Salah, the club’s star and scorer of the last goal in the rout, commented on what lies ahead for him after this season.

Three wins from three matches. Seven goals scored and none conceded so far. Managed by Arne Slot, the team started the season in the best possible way, with a strong performance from their forwards and a solid, effective showing from both their defenders and goalkeeper.

At the forefront is one of Liverpool’s recent legends, who still has uncertainty about his future after this season. The player in question is none other than Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, the team’s top scorer and key figure.

The forward is in the final year of his contract with Liverpool, and although there’s still time left, a decision about his future remains uncertain. It’s possible that a resolution regarding his destination for next year will become clear as the months progress.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Mo Salah and the decision about his future

The resolution regarding Mohamed Salah’s future with Liverpool remains uncertain. Following the commanding victory over Manchester United, the forward spoke to the media and shared his thoughts.

In statements to the press, Salah said: “As you know it’s my last year in the club, I don’t want to think about it, I just want to enjoy it. I feel I am free to play football and we’ll see what can happen next year.”

Salah sealed the rout at Old Trafford just ten minutes into the second half. The Egyptian is one of Slot’s key players, and they will likely aim to retain him for a longer period.

Salah’s numbers at Liverpool

One of the key figures in Liverpool’s recent history, he earned the affection of fans through his goals and impressive performances.

With a total of 352 appearances in the red jersey, Salah has scored 214 goals and provided 91 assists. These are undoubtedly numbers that will be hard to match, at least in the short term.

His greatest achievement with Liverpool dates back to the 2018/19 season, when, under the management of Jürgen Klopp, they defeated Tottenham 2-0 to claim the much-coveted Champions League title.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates with the Champions League Trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

