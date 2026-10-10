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Manchester United vs Tottenham: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Premier League game on October 10, 2026

Manchester United host Tottenham at Old Trafford for a crucial Premier League Matchweek 6 clash, with both sides desperate for points after difficult starts to the season. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United and Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United and Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur
Match Summary
MatchManchester United vs Tottenham
TournamentPremier League
DateSaturday, October 10, 2026
Time12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT
TV ChannelsNBC, Telemundo
Live StreamFubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham in the USA

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur will be available live in the United States on NBC and Telemundo, with streaming coverage also available through Fubo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

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Can I watch Manchester United vs Tottenham for free?

Fubo currently offers a five-day free trial on its listed plans, and its match page specifically lists Manchester United vs. Tottenham through NBC with a “$0 Today” trial offer.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Manchester United vs. Tottenham is a crucial Premier League Matchweek 6 game for two clubs that have struggled to find consistency early in the 2026-27 season. United enter the matchup in 12th place with five points from five games, while Tottenham are bottom of the table with just two points and no wins.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United have won only once in their opening five league games, alongside two draws and two defeats. Michael Carrick‘s side most recently drew 1-1 away against Fulham after losing 1-0 at home to Manchester City. Bruno Fernandes has been one of United’s main attacking outlets, with three goals and 13 chances created in the league so far, while Bryan Mbeumo has added two goals.

Tottenham‘s situation is even more urgent. Roberto De Zerbi‘s team have collected only two points from five matches and have scored just two Premier League goals, failing to find the net in four of their first five league games. Spurs’ latest outing ended in a 3-2 home defeat to Aston Villa, extending their winless start.

What time is the Manchester United vs Tottenham match?

The match kicks off on Saturday, October 10, at 12:30 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

  • Eastern Time: 12:30 PM
  • Central Time: 11:30 AM
  • Mountain Time: 10:30 AM
  • Pacific Time: 9:30 AM
Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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