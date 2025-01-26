Where to watch Fulham vs Manchester United live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Fulham and Manchester United will square off in a Matchday 23 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the excitement with multiple broadcast and streaming options at their disposal. Here’s a look at the kickoff times and where to tune in.

[Watch Fulham vs Manchester United online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Manchester United‘s season has fallen well short of expectations, with the Red Devils languishing mid-table and struggling to climb out of their current rut. With each passing match, their chances of competing for silverware or securing a top spot diminish.

Seeking a much-needed win to edge closer to the coveted European qualification spots, United face Fulham, another mid-table side aiming to boost their own aspirations for international competition. Fulham sees thi matchup as a prime opportunity to claim three points against a vulnerable United squad.

When will the Fulham vs Manchester United match be played?

Fulham will face Manchester United this Sunday, January 26, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 23. Kickoff is set for 2:00 PM (ET).

Tom Cairney of Fulham – Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Fulham vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Fulham and Manchester United in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium.