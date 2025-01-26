Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Fulham vs Manchester United live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Fulham will face Manchester United in a Matchday 23 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Here's everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and details on TV and streaming options.

By Leonardo Herrera

Harry Maguire of Manchester United
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesHarry Maguire of Manchester United

Fulham and Manchester United will square off in a Matchday 23 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the excitement with multiple broadcast and streaming options at their disposal. Here’s a look at the kickoff times and where to tune in.

[Watch Fulham vs Manchester United online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Manchester United‘s season has fallen well short of expectations, with the Red Devils languishing mid-table and struggling to climb out of their current rut. With each passing match, their chances of competing for silverware or securing a top spot diminish.

Seeking a much-needed win to edge closer to the coveted European qualification spots, United face Fulham, another mid-table side aiming to boost their own aspirations for international competition. Fulham sees thi matchup as a prime opportunity to claim three points against a vulnerable United squad.

Advertisement

When will the Fulham vs Manchester United match be played?

Fulham will face Manchester United this Sunday, January 26, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 23. Kickoff is set for 2:00 PM (ET).

Tom Cairney of Fulham – Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tom Cairney of Fulham – Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Advertisement

Fulham vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo names the toughest defender he has ever faced

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo names the toughest defender he has ever faced

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Fulham and Manchester United in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Where to watch Barcelona vs Valencia live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025
Soccer

Where to watch Barcelona vs Valencia live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Where to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs
NFL

Where to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs

What happens if Eagles win, tie or lose vs Commanders in the 2025 NFC Championship Game?
NFL

What happens if Eagles win, tie or lose vs Commanders in the 2025 NFC Championship Game?

NFL hands down hefty fine to Jayden Daniels' teammate after controversial play against Lions' Jared Goff
NFL

NFL hands down hefty fine to Jayden Daniels' teammate after controversial play against Lions' Jared Goff

Better Collective Logo