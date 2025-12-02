Where to watch Fulham vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Fulham will face off against Manchester City in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Watch Fulham vs Manchester City online in the US on DirecTV Stream

One of the headline matchups of Matchday 14 features two clubs heading in opposite directions, with Manchester City tightening the Premier League title race after a 3-2 win over Leeds and Arsenal’s slip against Chelsea.

Now just five points off the top, the Citizens are eyeing another surge as they meet a Fulham side sitting 15th and trying to stay comfortably clear of the relegation picture. While the Cottagers aren’t in immediate danger, every point matters as they work to put real distance between themselves and the drop zone.

When will the Fulham vs Manchester City match be played?

Fulham take on Manchester City this Tuesday, December 2, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 14. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM (ET).

Joachim Andersen of Fulham – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Fulham vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Fulham and Manchester City in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: USA Network, Universo and Sling Blue.