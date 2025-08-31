Liverpool vs Arsenal: Lineups for Matchday 3 of 2025-26 Premier League

Despite having only been in charge of Liverpool for one season, head coach Arne Slot managed to win the league title. However, this season he faces major changes in his team with key players leaving. In addition, on Matchday 3 of 2025-26 Premier League they will face Arsenal, who have also made significant changes to their team to improve competitiveness. As a result, the game promises to be highly competitive.

As Arsenal embark on the sixth season under Mikel Arteta’s stewardship, they embrace transformative additions like Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres, and Martin Zubimendi. These promising talents aim to elevate their competitive edge. Moreover, the Gunners have made a formidable start to the Premier League, showcasing a blend of defensive solidity and sharpened offensive prowess that highlights their undefeated status.

Similarly, Liverpool have restructured their roster significantly. While they bid farewell to marquee names Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold, they acquired impactful reinforcements in Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremy Frimpong. With these key additions, they aim to clinch again the Premier League title. However, defensive issues have surfaced, as they have conceded four goals in the last two games, raising concerns about their competitiveness.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Although Liverpool have bolstered their squad with some impressive additions, defensive fragility remains a lingering concern. Despite this issue, head coach Arne Slot seems unlikely to introduce any changes in the lineup as Jeremy Frimpong will remain sidelined until mid-September. For that reason, Dominik Szoboszlai may remain as right back.

With this in mind, the Reds could line up as follows against Arsenal: Alisson Becker; Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Arsenal face a challenging matchup against Liverpool, with a string of crucial absences likely affecting the game. Head coach Mikel Arteta misses key players Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz due to injuries. Additionally, doubts linger over the fitness of Ben White, Christian Norgaard, Leandro Trossard, and Martin Odegaard, keeping fans on edge. Amid this adversity, new signing Eberechi Eze might make his debut with the team.

Given these circumstances, the Gunners could line up as follows against Liverpool: David Raya; Justin Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Ethan Nwaneri; Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze.