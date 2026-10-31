Why isn’t Marcus Rashford playing today for Man Utd vs Chelsea in 2026-27 Premier League Matchday 9?

Manchester United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Premier League Matchday 9, but Marcus Rashford’s absence adds another concern for Michael Carrick as the Red Devils deal with key fitness issues ahead of the clash.

Marcus Rashford will miss for Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday, October 31, due to a hip injury. The forward has missed the team’s last two matches, against Como and Bournemouth.

Manager Michael Carrick previously confirmed that Rashford was still feeling discomfort in his hip, an issue the club was trying to resolve. The England international had not returned to full team training.

Without him available, Carrick may need to rely on other attacking options for the trip to Stamford Bridge, with Mason Mount among the players who could fill the gap on the left wing. Manchester United will face Chelsea at 8:30 AM ET.

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When and how did Marcus Rashford get injured?

Marcus Rashford is dealing with a hip injury. The exact moment has not been publicly confirmed. It became a concern in October, when Michael Carrick said the forward was carrying a physical problem that the club was managing.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

He was an unused substitute in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Leeds United on October 18. Ahead of the Champions League match against Como on October 20, Carrick confirmed that the winger was still feeling discomfort in his hip and would not be available.

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He subsequently missed the games against Como and Bournemouth. As of October 28, the player had not returned to full team training and was also reportedly managing thigh pain. He had been pictured working on hip strength in the gym, but Manchester United had not provided a definitive return date.

How has Marcus Rashford performed this season?

Marcus Rashford has yet to score a Premier League goal for Manchester United in the 2026-27 season, recording one assist in six league appearances, according to FBref’s match logs. He has played 352 minutes in the competition.

The forward has featured primarily as an attacking midfielder or forward. His league appearances included starts against Ipswich Town, Everton, Manchester City and Fulham, while he was named among the substitutes.

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Manchester United vs. Chelsea: Confirmed lineup

Manchester United’s lineup shown in the graphic features Bryan Mbeumo up front in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo supporting the attack. The projected starting lineup is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven

Midfielders: Carlos Baleba and Youri Tielemans

Attacking midfielders: Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount

Forward: Bryan Mbeumo

The formation places Mbeumo as the central striker, with Mount, Fernandes and Diallo positioned behind him. Baleba and Tielemans form the double pivot in midfield, while Heaven, Maguire, Yoro and Dalot make up the back four.

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Key takeaways