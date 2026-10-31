Why isn’t Emiliano Martinez playing today for Chelsea vs Man Utd in 2026-27 Premier League Matchday 9?

Argentine star Emiliano Martinez is expected to miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Manchester United because of a fractured jaw sustained during the 2-0 win over Everton on October 17.
The goalkeeper suffered the injury after a collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and was stretchered off before being taken to the hospital. Chelsea subsequently confirmed that he had undergone successful surgery.
The injury has kept him out of their recent fixtures, with manager Xabi Alonso initially estimating that he would be sidelined for a few weeks. Mike Penders has stepped in between the posts during his absence.
When will Emiliano Martinez return to Chelsea?
Emiliano Martinez is expected to return to Chelsea in the coming weeks, but the club has not announced an official comeback date following his fractured jaw.
On October 23, Xabi Alonso said the goalkeeper was improving after surgery and expressed hope that his recovery would take less time than initially anticipated. Initially, reports suggested that he could be sidelined for four to six weeks.
Emiliano Martinez of Chelsea receives medical attention following a clash of heads (Source: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
However, Alonso’s update offered some encouragement, although he stressed that Dibu’s recovery would depend on his progress and the advice of the medical team. No precise date has been confirmed, meaning his availability for upcoming Premier League fixtures remains uncertain.
In the meantime, Mike Penders is expected to continue filling in between the posts. The young Belgian made his Premier League debut after replacing Martinez against Everton, and the manager expressed confidence in his ability to handle the responsibility.
Chelsea vs. Manchester United: Confirmed lineups
Chelsea’s lineup for the Premier League clash against Manchester United features Mike Penders in goal. They are set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Danny Welbeck leading the attack and Cole Palmer operating behind him.
The defensive line consists of Jorrel Hato, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana and Josh Acheampong, with Moises Caicedo and Jordan Henderson providing support in midfield. Pedro Neto, Palmer and Geovany Quenda will operate behind Welbeck, who leads the front line.
Key takeaways
- Emiliano Martinez will miss Chelsea’s match against Manchester United due to a fractured jaw.
- Mike Penders replaced Emiliano Martinez in goal during the goalkeeper’s injury absence for Chelsea.
- October 23 remarks from Xabi Alonso indicated Emiliano Martinez was recovering well following surgery.