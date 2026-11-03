Why isn’t Marcus Rashford playing today, Nov. 3, for Man Utd vs Roma?

Manchester United face Roma in a crucial European clash on November 3, but Marcus Rashford's situation has become a major talking point ahead of the highly anticipated matchup.

Marcus Rashford will be unavailable when Manchester United face Roma today on Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, as the English forward continues his recovery from a hip injury.

His absence is another setback for Michael Carrick, who is preparing his team for an important European night at Old Trafford while dealing with several fitness concerns within his squad.

Rashford has missed Manchester United‘s previous three matches against Como, Bournemouth and Chelsea because of the same issue. The 29-year-old was also absent from the team’s training session on Monday, November 2.

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When could Marcus Rashford return to action for Manchester United?

Marcus Rashford could return to action for Manchester United on Sunday, November 8, against Aston Villa in the Premier League, although his availability has not yet been confirmed. The forward remains under daily assessment.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United during the training session (Source: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of Manchester United’s Champions League meeting with Roma, Carrick provided an update on Rashford’s condition, making it clear that the club is taking a cautious approach. The manager explained:

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“Marcus, we’ll just have to see, day by day, how he keeps improving“. His comments suggest that the medical staff will evaluate his progress before determining when he can rejoin the squad.

The next opportunity for Rashford to feature will come against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on November 8. However, his participation will depend on how quickly he recovers and whether he can return to full training with his teammates.

If he is unable to recover in time for the Villa fixture, their next Premier League match will be against Liverpool on November 22, following the international break. That could provide additional time for him to regain full fitness.

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