Liverpool vs Arsenal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Premier League game on November 1, 2026

Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield for a major Premier League Matchweek 9 showdown on Sunday, November 1. With both sides fighting near the top of the standings, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Liverpool vs Arsenal Tournament Premier League Date Sunday, November 1, 2026 Time 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT TV Channels Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Peacock

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in the USA

Liverpool vs Arsenal will be broadcast live in the United States on Telemundo on Sunday. For viewers who prefer streaming, Fubo and Peacock are the direct options and do not require a traditional cable subscription.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free?

Yes, viewers in the United States can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free through Fubo‘s five-day free trial.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Liverpool and Arsenal meet in one of the most important fixtures of Premier League Matchweek 9, with both clubs looking to strengthen their positions in the title race. As of October 30, Arsenal sit second with 21 points, while Liverpool are fourth with 15 points after eight matches. Manchester City lead the standings on goal difference, also with 21 points.

Lewis Koumas of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match (Source: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal arrive at Anfield after a 2-0 victory over Everton, with goals from Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes. Mikel Arteta‘s team have won seven of their first eight league games and conceded just five goals, giving them the Premier League’s best defensive record at this stage of the season. Their defensive consistency has been one of the biggest reasons behind their strong start.

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Liverpool also come into the game following a 2-0 win, having defeated Brighton at Anfield. The Reds scored twice within the opening 21 minutes, with Alexander Isak recording his sixth Premier League goal of the campaign. That victory moved Liverpool into fourth place, keeping them within six points of Arsenal before this weekend’s encounter.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; Milos Kerkez, Virgil van Dijk, Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola; Alexander Isak.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): David Raya; Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ezri Konsa, Ben White; Bruno Guimaraes, Declan Rice; Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze; Kai Havertz.

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What time is the Liverpool vs Arsenal match?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal match kicks off on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. ET at Anfield in Liverpool, England. The game is part of Matchweek 9 of the 2026-27 Premier League season.