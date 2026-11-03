Man Utd vs Roma: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Champions League game on November 3, 2026

Manchester United welcome Roma to Old Trafford for a crucial UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 clash. Both sides need points to improve their position in the league phase. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Manchester United vs Roma Tournament Champions League Date Tuesday, November 3, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+

How to watch Man Utd vs Roma in the USA

Fans in the United States can stream the game live on Paramount+, which carries every Champions League match throughout the 2026-27 season.

Can I watch Man Utd vs Roma for free?

There is no confirmed legal way to stream the full Manchester United vs Roma match for free in the United States. Paramount+ requires a paid subscription to access its live UEFA Champions League coverage.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Manchester United and Roma arrive at Matchday 4 in very different situations, but both need a positive result to improve their position in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

Roma sit 15th with four points, while Manchester United are 21st with three points. The top eight qualify directly for the round of 16, while teams finishing between ninth and 24th must compete in the knockout-phase playoffs.

Diogo Dalot of Manchester United during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

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Manchester United are under considerable pressure after a difficult European campaign. Michael Carrick‘s team opened with a 4-0 victory over Sabah but subsequently suffered consecutive defeats against Atletico Madrid (2-0) and Como (4-1).

Their domestic form has also been disappointing, with a nine-game winless streak across competitions heading into this fixture. A victory at Old Trafford would be an important opportunity to regain confidence and avoid falling further behind in the standings.

Roma, managed by Gian Piero Gasperini, have shown more encouraging signs. After drawing 1-1 against Fenerbahce and losing 4-3 to Real Madrid, the Italian side earned its first Champions League victory of the campaign with a 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava.

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They also arrive in Manchester after a convincing 5-2 Serie A victory against Udinese. Donyell Malen has been one of their main attacking threats, already scoring three Champions League goals this season.

Man Utd vs Roma: Predicted Lineups

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot; Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos; Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha; Bryan Mbeumo.

AS Roma (3-4-2-1): Pierluigi Gollini; Mario Hermoso, Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka; Wesley Franca, Niccolo Pisilli, Marten de Roon, Nahuel Molina; Matias Soule, Bryan Cristante; Donyell Malen.

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What time is the Man Utd vs Roma match?

The Manchester United vs Roma match kicks off on Tuesday, November 3, at 3:00 PM ET at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: