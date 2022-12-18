The streets of Buenos Aires were painted in the colors of the flag and the obelisk was filled with Argentines celebrating the imminent victory of Lionel Scaloni's team against France. Here, check out how the fans are celebrating in the country of the national team.

Argentina was crowned, for the third time, world champion and the streets of many countries were painted in blue and white to celebrate the victory of Lionel Messi's team. After playing one of the most stressful and tense matches of the World Cup, the national team managed to beat France on penalties.

At the beginning, the Albiceleste came in confident and with a strong attack, reaching the end of the first half with a score of 2-0. However, Kylian Mbappé's team was able to strengthen and raise its defenses, tying with two goals near the end of the second half. The Polish referee took the match to extra time and then to the final stage: penalties.

Emiliano Martinez, known as Dibu, was one of the stars of the match and won the golden ball as the best goalkeeper of the World Cup. While Messi won the golden ball for the best player and Mbappé for the top scorer of the event. Now we will have to wait four years to witness the duel of the titans again...

All celebrations in Argentina lead to the Obelisk

The obelisk is one of the many monuments that usually host the celebrations when the Argentine team wins a victory. So this time was no different. Here, check out how the fans celebrate in the streets of Buenos Aires: