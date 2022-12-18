Argentina and France are playing the final of the 2022 World Cup. La Albiceleste is winning 2-0, but the first goal came from the penalty point and fans are buying it. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Argentina went ahead of France in the 2022 World Cup final thanks to a penalty. Leo Messi didn’t fail, and scored his sixth goal in the tournament. The Argentina player has scored in every match of the knockouts.

However, many fans weren’t convinced that Ousmane Dembele touched Ángel Di María in the box. To many, there wasn’t a foul and the Argentine player just pretended to be hit. Either way, it seemed like the VAR didn’t review it.

Argentina has become the team with five penalties awarded during a sole World Cup. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is the player with the most penalties thrown in World Cups with six. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Fans don’t think Argentina deserved a penalty: Funniest memes and reactions

Since the World Cup began, there's been a conspiracy theory that says Argentina has “bought” the tournament. Of course, it’s only speculation but fans think that referees have “helped” Argentina. Check out the funniest memes and reactions:















