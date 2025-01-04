Where to watch Buffalo vs Liberty live for free in the USA: 2025 Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo clash with Liberty in the 2025 Bahamas Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

Watch Buffalo vs Liberty online for FREE in the US on Fubo

The Buffalo Bulls are set to take on the Liberty Flames in the Bahamas Bowl. Buffalo enter the matchup as 3-point favorites, and the over/under for the game is set at 50.5 points, promising an intriguing showdown to kick off the new year.

Bulls head into the bowl game riding high after a dominant 43-7 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes in their most recent outing. The Flames, on the other hand, will look to bounce back from a narrow 20-18 defeat to the Sam Houston Bearkats, a game that exposed areas they’ll aim to address before facing the Bulls.

When will the Buffalo vs Liberty match be played?

Buffalo face Liberty this Saturday, January 4, in the 2025 Bahamas Bowl. The matchup is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 AM (ET).

A Buffalo Bulls fan smiles during a game – Sophia Scheller/Getty Images

Buffalo vs Liberty: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Buffalo vs Liberty in the USA

Catch this 2024 college football clash between Buffalo and Liberty live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN2.