Walker Buehler, the recent signing of the Boston Red Sox, is not only aiming to make an impact on the field but also off it. The right-hander has been actively campaigning to bring his friend and fellow athlete, infielder Alex Bregman, to MLB’s Massachusetts franchise.

Buehler’s presence in Boston could be a pivotal factor in persuading Alex Bregman to join the team. The two share a long-standing friendship and history, which could give the Red Sox an edge in their pursuit of the talented infielder.

“I have certainly made a pitch all over the place for him to come to Boston,” Buehler told reporters during a Zoom call on Friday. “He and I have been buddies for a long time. We played on Team USA together a little bit in college.”

Their bond extends beyond baseball. The pair has even ventured into the world of horse racing, jointly investing in a horse that recently celebrated its first victory. “I got involved in this horse, and there was more of the horse that could have been purchased, so he was the one guy I called, and he opted in,” Buehler shared.

Bregman: A Priority Target for the Red Sox

The Red Sox have identified Bregman as a crucial piece in their efforts to strengthen their offense. Known for his skill, experience, and leadership, Bregman would be an ideal fit for the team’s plans.

However, Boston faces fierce competition for his signature. Teams such as the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers are also pursuing the infielder. Bregman, who is seeking a lucrative long-term contract, will undoubtedly take time to carefully weigh his options.

An Expensive Opportunity for Boston

Securing Bregman’s services will not come easily. However, Boston offers a combination of compelling factors that could sway the decision in their favor. These include Buehler’s presence, manager Alex Cora’s leadership, and the franchise’s clear ambition to build a competitive roster.

The Red Sox remain hopeful that their efforts, combined with Buehler’s personal pitch, will make Boston the preferred destination for one of MLB’s most sought-after infielders.

