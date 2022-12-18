The Qatar 2022 World Cup will finish with a game that can’t be missed between Argentina and France. Most people will try to watch this final, but others like to use other ways. Find out how to listen to it on the radio.

The draw left a good game to finish the tournament. Although there were surprises the whole path, the match Argentina vs France will have two great teams to end the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check out how to listen to it on the radio.

Argentina had a shocking loss in the beginning that made their group tougher than it was supposed to be. Being beat by Saudi Arabia 2-1 was an unexpected scoreboard, but they responded on time. After that, they defeated Mexico and Poland to qualify as the leaders, before winning against Australia, the Netherlands in the penalty shootout, and Croatia.

France started off well to win the group with no issues. The French defeated the Australians, and Denmark to secure the qualification. Their only loss occurred when Didier Deschamps rested the starters vs Tunisia on Matchday 3. Then came Poland, a clash with England, and another one vs Morocco in the semifinals.

Will Argentina vs France be available on the radio?

This game will close the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match Argentina vs France that no one will want to miss has multiple options. It will be available to listen on the radio on Sirius XM since they have all the tournament. It can be found as Fox Sports Sirius XM.

Fox Sports Radio, BBC Radio 5 live, talkSPORT, RMC Info Talk Sport, Radio France Internationale (RFI) Afrique, Futbol de Primera Radio, Radio Marca, and WDR Event are the international stations. The possibilities for Argentina include Radio Nacional AM 870 and La Red AM. In France, RTL and RMC will be the main options.