Australia will face Denmark in a Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The definition of group D promises to be exciting. One of the four members already has a guaranteed place in the round of 16: France, the last World Cup Champions, who also have almost assured the leadership of the group. That is why the other three teams will fight to become the second qualified in group D.
Australia have a very good chance of advancing: a win is enough for them (and in fact, if they win by a good number of goals and France lose, they could even be leaders, although that's unlikely). With the tie, they will have to wait for other results. Denmark is only served by victory and that Tunisia does not win by a great goal difference against France.
Australia vs Denmark: Kick-Off Time
Australia and Denmark will face each other in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Wednesday, November 30 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (December 1)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 6:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Japan: 12:00 AM (December 1)
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (December 1)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
Qatar: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Senegal: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 1)
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM
Tunisia: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Australia vs Denmark: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, DeporTV, Public Television
Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand
Bangladesh: MTV India SD, T Sports, Gazi TV, Toffee Live
Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, Canvas, La Une, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct
Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, SporTV 2, NOW NET and Claro, Canais Globo, Globo
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: RDS App, TSN App, TSN.ca, RDS 2, TSN2
Costa Rica: Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, TUDN, TD+, TDMAX
Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2
Denmark: NRK1, dr.dk, DR2
Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Soccer Channel, Teleamazonas
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: ZDF, Magenta Sport, Servus TV
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, GTV Sports+, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, MTV India SD
Indonesia: Vidio
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD
Ireland: BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, BBC Two, RTE 2
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
South Korea: MBC Korea
Malaysia: Unifi TV, TV Okey, Sukan RTM, Astro Arena 2, Astro FIFA World Cup 2, RTM TV2, Astro Go
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, VIX+, Sky HD, TUDN, Azteca 7, Canal 5 Televisa
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia
Netherlands: NPO Start, Canvas, NPO 1
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Prime TV
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: NRK1, NRK TV
Poland: TVP2, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App
Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, RTP Play, RTP 1
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport2
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P, HRT 2
Singapore: Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Starhub FIFA World Cup, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: World Goal
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, NRK1, Sportkanalen
Switzerland: RAI Sport 1, TRT Spor, SRF Play, RTS Sport, SRF info
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport2, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two
US: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, UNIVERSO NOW, Sling, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO.
