In a group stage game for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, Australia will play against Denmark. Here, you can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Australia vs Denmark: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in your country

Australia will face Denmark in a Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The definition of group D promises to be exciting. One of the four members already has a guaranteed place in the round of 16: France, the last World Cup Champions, who also have almost assured the leadership of the group. That is why the other three teams will fight to become the second qualified in group D.

Australia have a very good chance of advancing: a win is enough for them (and in fact, if they win by a good number of goals and France lose, they could even be leaders, although that's unlikely). With the tie, they will have to wait for other results. Denmark is only served by victory and that Tunisia does not win by a great goal difference against France.

Australia vs Denmark: Kick-Off Time

Australia and Denmark will face each other in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Wednesday, November 30 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (December 1)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 6:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (December 1)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (December 1)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 1)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM

Tunisia: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Australia vs Denmark: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, DeporTV, Public Television

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: MTV India SD, T Sports, Gazi TV, Toffee Live

Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, Canvas, La Une, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, SporTV 2, NOW NET and Claro, Canais Globo, Globo

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: RDS App, TSN App, TSN.ca, RDS 2, TSN2

Costa Rica: Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, TUDN, TD+, TDMAX

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

Denmark: NRK1, dr.dk, DR2

Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Soccer Channel, Teleamazonas

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: ZDF, Magenta Sport, Servus TV

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, GTV Sports+, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, MTV India SD

Indonesia: Vidio

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD

Ireland: BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, BBC Two, RTE 2

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

South Korea: MBC Korea

Malaysia: Unifi TV, TV Okey, Sukan RTM, Astro Arena 2, Astro FIFA World Cup 2, RTM TV2, Astro Go

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, VIX+, Sky HD, TUDN, Azteca 7, Canal 5 Televisa

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO Start, Canvas, NPO 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Prime TV

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: NRK1, NRK TV

Poland: TVP2, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, RTP Play, RTP 1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport2

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P, HRT 2

Singapore: Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Starhub FIFA World Cup, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, NRK1, Sportkanalen

Switzerland: RAI Sport 1, TRT Spor, SRF Play, RTS Sport, SRF info

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport2, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two

US: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, UNIVERSO NOW, Sling, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO.

