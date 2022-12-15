The Brazilian team reached the quarterfinals in this World Cup, where they were eliminated by Croatia. When was the last time you were in a final and won? Here we tell you.

Brazil were one of the main favorites that this FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 had. Their good performances, especially against South Korea, raised them to candidate status, however they were eliminated by Croatia in the quarterfinals. Here we will tell you when was the last time that Scratch won the World Cup.

The group stage was quiet for the Brazilians as they won their first two games against Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0, making them one of the few to qualify for the round of 16 against Matchday 3. their last game they lost to Cameroon 1-0, a result that was historic for the Africans, although the South Americans used an alternative team.

The round of 16 saw the best of the Tite team. The rivals were South Korea, who could do little in the face of the Brazilian fury. The result was 4-1, but Brazil could have scored more goals. In the quarterfinals, they equalized in 90 minutes against Croatia. A great goal from Neymar gave Brazil a temporary victory, but the Croats leveled the score almost at the end and then got their place in the semifinals on penalties.

The last championship of Brazil

The last time Brazil were champion was also their last final so far. It was no less than in Korea-Japan 2002. Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Gilberto Silva, Cafu and Ronaldo were some of the stars of that Brazilian team that won the fifth title in its history, beating Germany 2-0 in the final.

From that glorious World Cup for the Brazilians to the present, 20 years have passed, in which they have not even been able to reach the final (the closest was the semifinal of Brazil 2014, although that time they were eliminated by the Germans with the remembered 7-1 ). To the sadness of Scratch, those 20 years will become 24, since only in the 2026 World Cup could they break this losing streak.

