Club America and Necaxa clash off on Thursday at the Estadio Nemesio Diez for Matchday 2 of Group A of the 2022 Copa por Mexico. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream free in your country.

Club America will face Necaxa at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca on the second matchday of the 2022 Copa por Mexico on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this Group A Matchday 2 pre-season game soccer match or live stream free in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 32nd overall meeting. Expectedly, Club America have emerged victorious 16 times so far, while Necaxa have nine wins to this day. The remaining six matches have ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on September 11, 2022, and it ended in a 2-1 win for the Aguilas in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 Liga MX Torneo Clausura pre-season tournament.

Club America vs Necaxa: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Australia: 12:00 PM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Brazil: 10:00 PM

Cameroon: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Canada: 8:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 7:00 PM

Croatia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Denmark: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ecuador: 8:00 PM

Egypt: 3:00 AM (Next day)

France: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Germany: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ghana: 1:00 AM (Next day)

India: 6:30 AM

Indonesia: 9:00 AM (Next day)

Iran: 4:30 AM

Ireland: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Israel: 3:00 AM (Next day)

Italy: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Jamaica: 8:00 PM

Japan: 10:00 AM (Next day)

Kenya: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Malaysia: 9:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Necaxa: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Netherlands: 2:00 AM (Next day)

New Zealand: 2:00 PM (Next day)

Nigeria: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Norway: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Poland: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Portugal: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Qatar: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Senegal: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Serbia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Singapore: 9:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 3:00 AM (Next day)

South Korea: 10:00 AM (Next day)

Spain: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Sweden: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Switzerland: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Tanzania: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 PM

Tunisia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Uganda: 4:00 AM (Next day)

UAE: 5:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 1:00 AM (Next day)

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Club America vs Necaxa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD, TUDN

Dominican Republic: TUDN, Sky HD

El Salvador: Sky HD, TUDN

Guatemala: TUDN, Sky HD

Honduras: Sky HD, TUDN

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, Sky HD, VIX+, Nu9ve, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, TUDN

Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN

Panama: TUDN, Sky HD

United States: fuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, UniMás