For the first time in a men's World Cup match, a woman will be the principal referee when Costa Rica face off with Germany. Read here to find out who she is and why also the rest of this game's officials will be making history in Qatar 2022.

Costa Rica and Germany clash in a crucial match of Group E in the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Thursday, December 1 at 2 PM (ET) in Al Bayt Stadium. This day will always be remembered in soccer history as FIFA has appointed for the first time ever a complete group of women's officials to referee a men's game in the tournament.

Costa Rica seemed close to failure after a 7-0 loss in the opener against Spain. However, the CONCACAF team bounced back with a 1-0 victory over Japan and, believe or not, they now control their destiny towards the Round of 16. The formula is simple: win and they're in.

Germany are on the verge of elimination in the group stage for a second consecutive World Cup. In Russia 2018, the Mannschaft couldn't get to the Round of 16 playing against Mexico, Sweden and South Korea. Hansi Flick's team need to win and some help by Spain or Japan to avoid disaster.

Who will be the referee for Costa Rica vs Germany?

Stéphanie Frappart (France) will be the referee for the game between Costa Rica and Germany. She will be the first woman in history as a principal official in a men's World Cup match. The 38-year old is simply one of the best in the business breaking every possible barrier as referee of men's matches in Ligue 1, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup.

The process of Frappart as a woman refereeing men's games started in 2011 at the Third Division in France. Three years later, she was officiating in Ligue 2 and finally in 2019, she made her debut in Ligue 1 as the referee in the match between Strasbourg and Amiens (first woman to do it ever in France).

She is an international since 2011 and was the referee in the Women's 2019 FIFA World Cup Final between the United States and the Netherlands. That same year, Stéphanie Frappart refereed the men's UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea. In 2020. she was appointed for her first men's Champions League match: Juventus-Dynamo Kyiv.

For the game between Costa Rica and Germany in Group E, two other women will be making history. Neuza Back (Brazil) as Assistant Referee 1 and Karen Diaz (Mexico) as Assistant Referee 2. Said Martinez (Honduras) will be the Fourth Official. There's never been a full group of women (principal and assistants) in charge of a men's World Cup game.

