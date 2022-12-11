Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning the World Cup is over and his family believe there's one main responsible: Fernando Santos. Check out what his sisters said about the disaster at Qatar 2022.

This was the last chance for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Qatar 2022 World Cup was very special for the Portuguese legend considering he had achieved two major milestones in his career. First player ever to score at least a goal in five different editions of the tournament and one of six players to participate in five World Cups.

However, the biggest goal for Cristiano Ronaldo definitely was to hoist the only trophy he's been missing. Portugal failed after being beaten by Morocco in the biggest surprise of the quarterfinals in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start for Portugal in the knockout stages of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. During the Round of 16 against Switzerland, and the quarterfinals facing Morocco, the superstar came in the second half as a substitute. Considering this scenario, Cristiano's family feels one name betrayed him: coach Fernando Santos.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo's sisters said about Fernando Santos?

Cristiano Ronaldo made his appearance in the game against Morocco on minute 51' when his team was already losing. It was the first of many desperate efforts by coach Fernando Santos to revert the situation in the quarterfinals at Al Thumama Stadium.

However, though Cristiano Ronaldo was the most dangerous player for Portugal in the second half, it wasn't enough. So, after 50 minutes waisted with Cristiano on the bench, his sisters went full-attack mode on Fernando Santos after the loss.

"Waiting for the list of the responsibles for this defeat. The expert commentators from Portugal must be worried. Maybe there go their jobs...of bad saying", said Katia Aveiro in an Instagram story.

Elma, the other sister of Cristiano Ronaldo, reposted many Instagram stories with different messages against Fernando Santos, the media and some players. "They killed a man. They killed a team. They killed a nation", "No one deserves your tears", "Cristiano, you'll always be the best in the Portuguese hearts".