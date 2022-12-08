Croatia will face Brazil in what will be a match for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The last runner-ups, Croatia will play against Brazil, one of the main candidates in what will be the Qatar 2022 quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).

The first game of the quarterfinals will have a very interesting duel that no fan should miss. On the one hand, there will be the last runners-up, Croatia, who had a low-key group stage and then struggled to eliminate Japan on penalties. They are not favorites in this game, but if they manage to reach the semifinals on penalties, they are very dangerous, as the previous World Cup and the current one against the Japanese demonstrated.

Brazil are serious title contenders and in their last game they showed why. Although they were favorites to beat South Korea, their superiority was not expected to be that great. So much so that in the first half they settled the game with a resounding 4-0. The game would end 4-1, although in the second half they played it more relaxed.

Croatia vs Brazil: Kick-Off Time

Croatia and Brazil will face each other for the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Friday, December 9 at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.

Try the Qatar 2022 simulator and start imagining what the final phase of the World Cup will be like.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (December 10)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (December 10)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 10)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 10)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Croatia vs Brazil: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, Las Estrellas, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: MTV India HD, Toffee Live, Gazi TV, MTV India SD, T Sports

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik, Één, rtbf.be/sport, Sporza

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Brazil: Canais Globo, Globo, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Canada: TSN1, TSN5, TSN3, TSN4, TSN App, TSN.ca, RDS App, RDS

Costa Rica: TUDN, ViX, Teletica Channel 7, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX, Sky HD

Croatia: HRT2, HRTi

Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Servus TV, MagentaTV

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: MTV India HD, Sports18, DD Sports, JioTV, Sports18 HD, MTV India SD

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio, Indosiar

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE 2, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, RTE Player

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: NHK Japan, AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA

South Korea: SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea, MBC Korea

Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go

Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, Las Estrellas, Sky HD, VIX+, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, TUDN, ViX

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO 1, NPO Start, Één

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, TVI Player, TVI, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Serbia: RTS1, HRT2

Singapore: Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: DStv App, SABC Sport, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SABC 2, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Football, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: Discovery+, SVT Play, SVT 1

Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Uganda: New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC One

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo, UFORIA App, FOX Network, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

