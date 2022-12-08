The last runner-ups, Croatia will play against Brazil, one of the main candidates in what will be the Qatar 2022 quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).
The first game of the quarterfinals will have a very interesting duel that no fan should miss. On the one hand, there will be the last runners-up, Croatia, who had a low-key group stage and then struggled to eliminate Japan on penalties. They are not favorites in this game, but if they manage to reach the semifinals on penalties, they are very dangerous, as the previous World Cup and the current one against the Japanese demonstrated.
Brazil are serious title contenders and in their last game they showed why. Although they were favorites to beat South Korea, their superiority was not expected to be that great. So much so that in the first half they settled the game with a resounding 4-0. The game would end 4-1, although in the second half they played it more relaxed.
Croatia vs Brazil: Kick-Off Time
Croatia and Brazil will face each other for the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Friday, December 9 at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.
Try the Qatar 2022 simulator and start imagining what the final phase of the World Cup will be like.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (December 10)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 4:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Japan: 12:00 AM (December 10)
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 10)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Senegal: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 10)
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Croatia vs Brazil: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, Las Estrellas, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh: MTV India HD, Toffee Live, Gazi TV, MTV India SD, T Sports
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik, Één, rtbf.be/sport, Sporza
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Brazil: Canais Globo, Globo, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Canada: TSN1, TSN5, TSN3, TSN4, TSN App, TSN.ca, RDS App, RDS
Costa Rica: TUDN, ViX, Teletica Channel 7, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX, Sky HD
Croatia: HRT2, HRTi
Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: Servus TV, MagentaTV
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: MTV India HD, Sports18, DD Sports, JioTV, Sports18 HD, MTV India SD
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio, Indosiar
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD
Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE 2, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, RTE Player
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: NHK Japan, AbemaTV
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA
South Korea: SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea, MBC Korea
Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go
Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, Las Estrellas, Sky HD, VIX+, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, TUDN, ViX
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Netherlands: NPO 1, NPO Start, Één
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App
Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, TVI Player, TVI, Sport TV1
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Serbia: RTS1, HRT2
Singapore: Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141
South Africa: DStv App, SABC Sport, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SABC 2, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Football, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: World Goal
Sweden: Discovery+, SVT Play, SVT 1
Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Uganda: New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC One
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo, UFORIA App, FOX Network, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.
Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.