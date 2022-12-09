Brazil and Argentina would face each other in the 2022 World Cup semifinals if both win their respective games. A former Brazil international is looking forward to that potential meeting, saying he would even like to see Lionel Messi in tears.

Qatar 2022 is reaching its crucial stages and the stakes are higher than ever. Only eight teams remain alive in the competition, and the semifinals could bring us some FIFA World Cup classics.

With the bracket already set, fans are already looking forward to a potential semifinal between two giants: Brazil and Argentina. The South American rivals would face off for a place in the grand final if they win their respective quarterfinal affairs.

While La Verde-amarela take on Croatia, La Albiceleste face a familiar foe in the Netherlands. Though we have yet to see how they fare, many are already predicting a potential Brazil-Argentina semifinal. In fact, a former Brazil international wants it to happen, hoping that his nation leaves Lionel Messi in tears.

Ex-Brazil international Fred wants to see Messi in pain

"I want the Brazil vs. Argentina semi-final. I want confusion, turmoil, Neymar's pen, Messi crying," former Brazil international Fred told ESPN. The former striker represented the country in the 2006 and 2014 World Cups.

Of course, his comments have made a lot of noise on social media. Messi is one of the most admired, beloved, and respected players on Earth. Even so, it looks like some would be happy to see him suffering again with his national team.

Will we see a World Cup semifinal between Brazil and Argentina? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

