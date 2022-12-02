France and Poland clash off on Saturday at the Al Thumama Stadium in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out here the expected lineups for this match.

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 10:00 AM (ET), France will take on Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha for a spot in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here are the predicted starting lineups for both sides in this Knockout Stage soccer match. Tune on to fuboTV (free trial), for instance, if you're in the United States.

The pair will be meeting for the 17th time in total. rance is a heavy favorite in head-to-head matchups against Poland's men's national team, having won eight of their nine previous meetings. Five games have been tied.

The last time these two teams met, in a friendly international match on June 9, 2011, Les Blues came out on top, 1-0. When they do meet again, it will be in the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup, and it promises to be an even more intriguing battle than the first time around.

France probable lineup

Les Blues coach Didier Deschamps made nine substitutions to his starting XI against Tunisia after an injury-plagued first half of the competition. Aside from when some of those big names came in, the reserves didn't exactly impress, and Deschamps probably wouldn't have given any of them a shot at the starting lineup.

France possible starting XI:

Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.

Poland probable lineup

Poland boss Czeslaw Michniewicz should have his whole squad available to him. In spite of their defeat to Argentina, Poland is still a formidable foe in knockout football because to the likes of Wojciech Szczesny in goal and Robert Lewandowski up forward.

Poland possible starting XI:

Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Krychowiak, Bielik; Frankowski, Zielinski, Kaminski; Lewandowski.