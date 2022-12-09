The Qatar 2022 World Cup again gave a new surprise with the elimination of one of the candidates, Brazil at the hands of Croatia. Here we will tell you how many times the South Americans were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

It seems to be a difficult instance for the Brazilians to overcome in the last editions. Although it is known that it is not easy to reach the 5th game and that speaks of the great perseverance of the Brazilians who have played this instance on several occasions, it seems that overcoming it is a real challenge.

This World Cup, thanks to big stars like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Paqueta or Richarlison, it was thought that the Brazilians would reach at least the semifinals of the tournament. But Croatia showed a great level first to not give up and to tie the game in extra time and then to execute the penalties excellently.

Eliminations of Brazil in the quarterfinals

Brazil is the only team that has played in all the editions of the World Cups, so there are 21 participations. In all of them, and counting this World Cup, there have been 14 times that Scratch played in the quarterfinals. In them, they went to the final 8 times, leaving a figure of 6 eliminations, the vast majority of which were in the last five editions.

From Germany 2006 to Qatar 2022, Brazil always reached the quarterfinals but only in Brazil 2014 did they reach the semifinals (they finished fourth in that World Cup). The other two eliminations in this same instance of the quarterfinals occurred in Switzerland 1954 and Mexico 1986.

